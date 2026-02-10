Multiple arrests made after woman fatally shot during home invasion in White Settlement, police say

The White Settlement Police Department announced Tuesday that multiple arrests have been made in connection with a home invasion that ended in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman last month.

The department planned to hold a 2 p.m. news conference to detail the investigation and identify those taken into custody.

The fatal White Settlement home invasion

On Jan. 30, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Meadow Park Drive following reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a woman, later identified as Savanna Parker, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Parker was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

According to investigators, multiple suspects entered the home through a south-side door, and as they were trying to flee, one of those suspects fired shots as Parker stood inside the home with the door open.

The suspects then fled the scene, prompting several daycare and school lockdowns, police said.

Photos of suspects released

In early February, White Settlement Police released still photos of the wanted suspects, described as male teens or young adults, wearing dark clothing, black hoodies and black face coverings. They were seen carrying weapons.

Multiple agencies have assisted with the search, including the Fort Worth Police Real‑Time Crime Center, Helicopter Aviation Unit, K-9 teams from Westworth Village and Sansom Park, and officers from White Settlement ISD Police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, White Settlement said investigators used license plate readers and video technology that led to arrests.