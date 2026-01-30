Photos show armed suspects after woman is fatally shot in White Settlement

Police released alarming photos of suspects brandishing weapons after a woman in her 30s was fatally shot inside a White Settlement home on Friday afternoon.

The shooting, reported just after 3 p.m. on Meadow Park Drive, prompted nearby schools and daycares to lock down while officers searched for suspects, according to the White Settlement Police Department.

Still photographs released by the department show the suspects – described as male teens or young adults – wearing dark clothing, black hooded sweatshirts pulled over their heads, black face coverings, and carrying weapons as they ran from the home.

Suspects believed to have fled west

In a news release, investigators said they believe the suspects ran westbound on Wyatt Drive and are no longer in the immediate area.

Police said they believe the suspects entered the residence through a south‑side door. One suspect, according to the department, fired multiple shots at the woman as they fled while she was still inside the home with the door open.

The woman was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

White Settlement Police Department

Multiple agencies assisted response

Initial call details indicated multiple suspects fleeing on foot.

Multiple agencies assisted with the response, according to the release. Assisting units included the Fort Worth Police Real‑Time Crime Center, Helicopter Aviation Unit, K‑9 teams from Westworth Village and Sansom Park, and officers from White Settlement ISD Police.

Investigators seek tips from public

The medical examiner will release the victim's identity once the next of kin are notified, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and said tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (817) 469‑TIPS.

The case remains under investigation.