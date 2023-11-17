White Rock Lake Foundation announces installation of new trail marker signs

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Now people enjoying a bike ride or walk in White Rock Lake Park can have a better idea of where they're at, and even where they're going.

White Rock Lake is a 1,015 acre city lake located 5 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. White Rock Lake Foundation

New markers featuring key locations within the park are going up. They provide distances between various locations and offer other pertinent information, according to The White Rock Lake Foundation.

The organization partnered up with the Dallas Running Club to fund the markers, which were installed by the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

"These trail markers are a wonderful addition to the amenities available at White Rock Lake and the timing, right before the holidays, adds an extra layer of joy to the partnership that helped to make this project a reality" foundation President Kathleen Foley said. "The markers will enhance the experience of visiting the park for regulars and newcomers alike."

Installation of the 11 new markers is expected to be completed by the end of the year.