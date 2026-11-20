It's a mild close to the workweek, with highs in the lower to mid-70s on Friday. Looking ahead to the all-important weekend forecast, it will be a mild start with a cool finish.

The first cold front moves through Saturday night, which will drop temperatures by about 10° into Monday. Expect a breezy but mainly dry weekend across Dallas-Fort Worth.

The next surge of cold air arrives with our next cold front on Monday, dropping temperatures into the 50s next week, with some areas seeing lows in the upper 20s across the Red River counties.

As of now, Thanksgiving is looking dry, with morning temperatures across DFW in the mid-30s and highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures look to stay below average for most of next week and may finally rise back above average by next weekend.