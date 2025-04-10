What is a 504 plan for students with disabilities? The Learning Curve

CBS News Texas is dedicated to keeping you informed on the current state of education in Texas with a new segment called "The Learning Curve." You can watch "The Learning Curve" every weekday morning during CBS News Texas Mornings at 6 a.m. If you have something education related you would like us to look into, send us an email at texaseducations@cbs.com.

There is no "one size fits all" way to learning.

So for kids who may need extra support, help is available through what's known as a 504 plan, or 504 accommodations.

The number refers to section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, a civil rights law making sure students with disabilities have help if they attend a school that receives federal funding.

Examples of qualifying disabilities include:



Visual impairment

Hearing impairment

Mobility issues

Chronic illnesses

ADHD

Dyslexia

Anxiety

Emotional disorders

Accommodations include sitting at a specialized desk with adaptations that help students focus. It allows extra time for assignments or test taking, fidget items during instructional time and the use of speech-to-text technology and modified textbooks.

After the dismantling of the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services will oversee special needs programs like the 504 plan.

The Texas Education Agency said it does not anticipate any changes in services for students who receive these accommodations. To get a 504 plan, parents should contact their child's school and request an evaluation.