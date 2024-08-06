Westbound State Highway 183 in Bedford shut down amid police activity

BEDFORD – State Highway 183 has been closed for the second time in less than three days due to police activity.

Westbound 183, between Industrial and Murphy, is shut down.

TEXpress lanes have also been closed.

On Sunday, a police standoff on State Highway 183 closed eastbound lanes in Bedford for hours, with many stopping to watch officers try to negotiate with a woman who claimed to have a gun with her.

This story is developing.