Lanes reopen after "active police situation" on Highway 183 in Bedford

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

BEDFORD — A Police "situation" on 183 closed eastbound lanes in Bedford for hours, with many people stopping on the sides to watch what appeared to be a woman in a black car talk with police.

Eastbound lanes between Brown Trail and Industrial closed on 183 around 1 p.m., according to Bedford Police, due to "an active police situation." By 3:16 p.m., the lanes had reopened.

CBS News Texas has a reporter and photographer on the scene. We will provide updates as soon as possible.

This is a developing situation.

