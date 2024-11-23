Weekend warm-up hits North Texas ahead of more cool mornings

Warm weather gives way to cooler Thanksgiving in North Texas

Saturday began with chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s across North Texas.

Heading into Thanksgiving week, a few more cool mornings are in the forecast due to a series of fronts.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will rise and peak in the low to mid-70s, much warmer than yesterday. The warming trend is attributed to a ridge of high pressure, which will continue into Sunday, bringing highs close to 80 degrees. Typically, the average high for this time of year is around 64 degrees.

In addition, as the weekend progresses, the pressure gradient will strengthen ahead of an approaching system, leading to winds gusting up to 25 mph.

A rainless-streak will continue throughout the week, with a couple of dry cold fronts. The next front passes through the area Monday, causing temperatures to drop back into the 60s.

Shortly after, a secondary front is expected on Thanksgiving Day, maintaining the cooler air trend.

On Thanksgiving Day, North Texas will experience dry, cool and breezy conditions as all precipitation shifts to the east.