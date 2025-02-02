Week of warm weather ahead for North Texas before cold front arrives

Week of spring-like weather ahead of more cold air in North Texas

It has been a remarkably warm Sunday, the high reached into the upper 70s.

This temperature is not remotely related to February. It is something that feels much like mid-spring.

We'll have a whole week of warm weather. In fact, Monday would be a high typical of the first week of May. We could have highs in the 80s a couple more times before we are back to winter.

We are on track to have the warmest start to February since 1911, and the warmest first seven days ever. There is nothing normal about this. Sunday's high is also the average high from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7 if the forecast holds.

Oddly, we could get through this remarkable warm spell without breaking any daily records. We'll get very close on Monday.