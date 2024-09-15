Weatherford police investigate "scary" situation at high school homecoming dance

WEATHERFORD — A Saturday night homecoming dance at Weatherford High School took an unexpected turn, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

According to the Weatherford Police Department, the incident unfolded around 8:43 p.m. when four off-duty officers providing security at the event witnessed an altercation between a school administrator and a 17-year-old student.

The altercation reportedly began when the administrator confronted the student for using a THC vape device on the dance floor. The situation escalated into a fight, resulting in the student's arrest and removal from the building. The administrator sustained minor injuries.

Shortly after, at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers received reports of someone with a gun at the dance, leading to an immediate request for patrol support. Additional officers arrived with the appropriate weapons and staged Emergency Medical Services nearby.

As officers conducted thorough searches of the building and adjacent baseball fields — following further reports of a weapon in the bathroom — school administrators began evacuating the premises.

WPD officers and Weatherford High campus security have since reviewed surveillance footage and found no evidence of a weapon being used on the school campus, police said. No shots were reported or heard by the officers on the scene.

In a message to families and staff, Weatherford High principal Dr. Bill Tommaney and Ninth Grade Center principal Dr. Jessica Duenez reassured the community that the situation was handled with the utmost seriousness, stressing student safety as their top priority.

They acknowledged the "lingering fear" and distress and encouraged parents to discuss the incident with their children. The principals asserted that "rumors circulated on social media and among our students were unsubstantiated by our local law enforcement."

School counselors will be available to support students at both the Ninth Grade Center and Weatherford High School on Monday, and extra security will be implemented at both campuses.

Students are encouraged to contact the Weatherford Police Department at (817)-598-4310 with any additional information related to the event.