Pleasant Christmas weather for Dallas, Fort Worth before storms return Thursday

NORTH TEXAS – The rain and storms that doused North Texas on Christmas Eve have cleared out and temperatures are cooler on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s with cloudy skies lingering and some drizzle possible.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to another round of rain and storms with the potential for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 1 (marginal) risk of severe storms for most of the DFW Metroplex and along the I-35 corridor, and a level 2 (slight) risk to the southeast.

North Texas will wake up Thursday to scattered showers with storms increasing in coverage towards midday. Everyone should be weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

The first threat from Thursday's storms will be large hail. As they move into East Texas by early afternoon, the severe threat will increase due to more instability in the atmosphere. Damaging winds and even an isolated tornado are possible as storms form into a squall line. Localized flooding is also possible.

Thursday's system will move faster than the one on Christmas Eve, so the rain will be over by the evening.

From there, North Texas will enjoy a quiet stretch of weather with increasing temperatures and sunshine into Monday.

A front will bring colder air back to the region on New Year's Eve.