Rainy Christmas Eve weather in Dallas, Fort Worth prompts First Alert Weather Day

By Brittany Rainey

Rain and storms to hit Dallas, Fort Worth Tuesday, prompting First Alert Weather Day
NORTH TEXAS – Rain is moving into Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday along a cold front tracking west to east throughout the day.

Coverage in the Metroplex will increase through midday, with the front moving slowly across the region.

Anyone hitting the roads Tuesday should leave with plenty of time to spare, in case slick roadways cause accidents or other traffic. Those flying for the holiday should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Most areas in North Texas will see heavy rain and non-severe thunderstorms. However, an isolated strong to severe storm is possible in the afternoon, when greater instability develops with daytime heating for areas southeast of DFW. The main threats from a storm would be small hail and gusty winds.

It's a warm Christmas Eve in North Texas with temperatures already in the low 60s to start the day. The rain and clouds will keep temps steady throughout the day, topping out in the mid 60s.

