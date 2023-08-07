Weather Alert Monday as Excessive Heat Warning continues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The relentless heat returns for the Metroplex and south. Temperatures could be a couple of degrees cooler Monday but humidity will be higher.

Rain chances show up Monday and Monday night. Coverage is more likely north of the Metroplex.

Another 100° day and another record. Saturday DFW broke a record warm low and tied a daytime high (85/107). Sunday, DFW broke another warm low and recorded another 100°+ day (29th for the summer and 14th in a row).

At least DFW broke the streak of highs at 105° or above. We ended at six in a row, the most since 2011. Days this hot are actually rare. Of all the days at 100° or higher ever recorded since 1899, only about 12% of them hit 105° or higher. This year DFW has already had 10 of them.

There is another Excessive Heat Warning for Monday. The only difference from this weekend's warning is along the Red River counties.

A cold front is expected to stall somewhere over North Texas Monday. This brings with it rain chances and cooler temperatures. Just about all of this is expected to be along Red River. Chances in the Metroplex are low. The best chance will occur Monday night.

The clouds and small rain chances might drop temperatures a bit but we do expect dewpoints to rise. What this means is a little drop in the heat index over Monday and Tuesday.

As soon as the rain chances leave on Wednesday the Heat alerts return. The fire risk also increases as winds are expected to pick up on Wednesday. The NWS has increased the Fire Critical area east. Please… no outside burning

The First Alert 7-Day Forecast shows the return of really hot days by the middle of the week. It's a painful reminder that August is our hottest month.