Weather Alert: Excessive heat remains in North Texas, but some relief is coming

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team continues to track dangerous heat in North Texas.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for most of North Texas, including the Metroplex, until 8 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures will be between 110 and 115 for most areas, but could reach 120 in a few spots.

Those that aren't under the excessive heat warning are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 108 degrees.

If you need to be outside, remember to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. After going for a drive, check your back seat to make sure pets and kids are not left behind.

As for our sky conditions, we will see partly cloudy skies today. An isolated shower or storm is possible, with chances higher later tonight, especially west of I-35 and I-35W.

We're tracking a complex of storms that could push south from Oklahoma later tonight. If the storms develop, they could produce gusty winds and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has posted levels 1 (marginal) and level 2 (slight) risk for strong to severe storms to develop tonight.

Temperatures won't be quite as hot on Thursday and Friday, thought you will still need to be careful outside and drink plenty of water. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday. It will feel close to 100 degrees on Friday.

There is a slight chance of storms on Thursday (20%) and a higher chance of storms on Friday (30%).

By the weekend, it will be sunny and hot. Highs by Sunday will be around 103.