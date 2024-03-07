Strong storms possible Friday morning; Weather Alert continues

NORTH TEXAS – Record rainfall Thursday at DFW Airport, no surprise there. We should add to this total before the day is done, as rain and storms are continuing across North Texas.

With all the morning rain and cloud cover we experienced in North Texas, that actually helped to limit instability across most of the area. But to the west, where sunshine was more abundant and temps were warmer, the storms were able to tap into sufficient instability to produce large hail.

We're still seeing some stronger storms to the southwest of the metroplex tonight, but these storms have remained below severe limits. Still, penny-size hail and 40+ mph winds are possible.

While instability may have been lower across the metroplex, these storms still have a lot of moisture to work with. That's why we've seen more of a flooding threat across the metroplex this afternoon and evening, including a flash flood warning earlier for parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties. As of 7:55 p.m., no flash flood warnings are in effect but we do have some flood warnings for local creeks, rivers and streams.

The strongest storms are expected to remain to the west this evening, and the Severe Thunderstorm Watch area reflects that.

But into Friday morning, we're expecting another round of rain and storms to impact the morning commute. This is a separate wave from what's going on currently, and it could pose another threat for strong/severe storms which is why our weather alert continues Friday.

By Friday afternoon, the chances for rain and storm will be more isolated but it will still be there. The alert may need to stay up into Friday afternoon, but it certainly won't be the same kind of threat that we saw earlier today or that we'll see Friday morning.

Expect cooler temps for this weekend! Wind chills Saturday morning could be in the 30s and low 40s. By Sunday morning, some patchy frost will be possible for areas farther north of I-20.