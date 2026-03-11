Riders share views on Waymo safety after viral incident videos

If you've been on social media lately, you may have seen videos showing Waymo self-driving cars in alarming situations. There have been multiple incidents across the country, including some here in Texas.

CBS News Texas met with people who use the service regularly to gauge their feelings.

Sushi Mellen considers himself a seasoned Waymo rider.

"I ride Waymo in LA, San Francisco, other states as well," he said.

He's in Dallas on business and says he's never felt unsafe.

"Human drivers would be more dangerous," he said. "Waymo is better, I think."

Recent incidents spark new scrutiny

About two weeks ago, Waymo launched its services in Dallas. Since then, several incidents across the country have raised questions about how the technology responds to unpredictable situations.

In Arizona, a Waymo robotaxi was seen stopping in oncoming traffic.

In Austin, video shows a vehicle stopped near train tracks as a train approached.

Waymo says there was no rider inside, and the vehicle performed a controlled stop more than 2.5 meters before the tracks after the crossing lights activated. The company says it recognizes the concern and has temporarily restricted travel through similar crossings while it reviews the incident and refines its system.

Attorneys question company's explanation

"When I saw the video that didn't look like 2.6 meters," Witherite Law Group Managing Attorney John Nohinek said. "2.6 meters is close to 10 feet, and the Waymo, in my opinion, did not look like it was in a safe spot."

Nohinek says the incidents raise serious concerns.

"I don't see anything that would indicate that these vehicles are 100% ready to be on the road and should," he said. "The more Waymos on the street in Texas, and in additional cities, the more problems we are seeing."

Company stresses incidents are rare

Waymo says its goal is to make roads safer and emphasizes that incidents like these are rare.

Still, the recent videos are renewing the debate over how quickly driverless cars should roll out in major cities.

As for Mellen, he plans to keep riding.

"I feel safe," he said.