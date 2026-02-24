Waymo's driverless taxis are now available in Dallas

Waymo officially launched Tuesday in North Texas, the company announced.

The fully autonomous rideshare service will welcome its first riders in Dallas, along with two other Texas cities and one Florida city: Houston, San Antonio and Orlando.

The company said Tuesday that "select riders" who have downloaded the app will get an invitation to try the service.

A look at Waymo's expansion

Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said its robotaxis are now in 10 commercial metro areas – a significant sign of growth for robotaxis.

Co-CEO of Waymo, Tekedra Mawakana, said the company is on track to serve over one million rides per week by the end of the year.

"Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando are critical to our plans, as we lay groundwork for service in 20+ cities. Each community has its own unique charm and transportation needs, and we're eager to provide a safe, reliable, and magical way for locals and visitors to travel," Mawakana said in a news release.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city is excited for the service to be available, and it proves that Dallas remains "one of America's most innovative and dynamic cities."

The buzz around Waymo heightened last year when the company confirmed it was launching in DFW in 2026.

When CBS News Texas spoke with Dallas residents in 2025, there were mixed reviews.

"Whenever a new technology is released, everyone is going to feel scared," Dallas driver Juan Cifuentes said. "That's socially acceptable to be a little scared, but with time it will be OK."

Despite some reservations, this isn't the only driverless rideshare option in Dallas. Uber launched its service in early December 2025. Its vehicles are available from Downtown Dallas to Uptown, Turtle Creek, and Deep Ellum, with plans to expand the service in the coming months.

Waymo looks to serve all of the same areas, including University Park, Highland Park, Oak Lawn and South Dallas.

To book a ride with Waymo, you'll need to download their app. The company is partnering with Avis to manage its fleet and maintenance.