Waymo riders defend robotaxis as new incidents raise safety questions in Dallas As Waymo expands its self‑driving robotaxi service in Dallas, some riders say they feel safe using the vehicles regularly, while a series of recent incidents across Texas and the country are raising questions about how the technology handles unpredictable situations. One frequent rider told CBS News Texas he’s never felt unsafe, even as videos circulating online show Waymo vehicles stopping in oncoming traffic or halting near train tracks. The company says those stops were controlled and that no riders were inside during the incidents.