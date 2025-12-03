Uber is launching a new driverless rideshare option for customers in Dallas

When requesting a rideshare through Uber in Dallas, you may see some changes in your options – like a car without a driver.

In its first partnership with Avride, Uber is launching robotaxis in the city.

"We're excited to launch autonomous rides in Dallas with Avride, as we continue to build towards an increasingly electric and autonomous future," Global Head of Autonomous at Uber, Sarfraz Maredia, said. "With the world's largest hybrid network, we're proving how AVs and drivers can work side by side to make transportation more convenient, sustainable, and affordable for people everywhere."

Now, riders who request an UberX, Uber Comfort or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with an Avride roboxi at no additional cost. And those who want to take an autonomous vehicle can increase their chances of getting matched by updating the ride preference section in the app.

"Robotaxis are what we've been building from day one, and we're excited to begin introducing them in Dallas, with our partners at Uber," CEO at Avride, Dmitry Polishchuk, said. "Building on the success of our autonomous delivery partnership, we're now expanding our collaboration with Uber and bringing our core technology to passenger mobility, laying the groundwork for scalable autonomous transportation."

Where will they be available?

Uber said the service will be available from Downtown Dallas to Uptown, Turtle Creek, and Deep Ellum, with plans to expand the service in the coming months.

How do the robotaxis operate?

Avride said when the robotaxi arrives, customers can unlock the vehicle and start the trip from the Uber app. An on-board specialist will be monitoring behind the wheel. If help is needed at any time during the ride, customers will have access to human support available within the Uber app.

Robotaxis are the future

This isn't the first autonomous vehicle option in Texas. Waymo, an autonomous company owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, is already operating in several major U.S. cities, including Austin. This past summer, Waymo said it planned to launch its driverless taxis in North Texas in 2026.

In July 2025, CBS Texas spoke to some Dallas residents about the increase of driverless options that are coming to the city, and the reviews were mixed.

"Whenever a new technology is released, everyone is going to feel scared," Dallas driver Juan Cifuentes said. "That's socially acceptable to be a little scared, but with time it will be OK."

When Waymo launches in Dallas, you'll be able to book a ride through their app. The company is partnering with Avis to manage its fleet and maintenance.

For now, you'll have robotaxis at the ready if you'd like to try it.