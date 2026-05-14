Dallas residents raise safety concerns as Waymo expands

As Waymo expands across Dallas, viral videos of traffic violations and neighborhood complaints are fueling new questions about safety.

Carol Bell-Walton says Waymo robotaxis are becoming a common sight in her East Dallas neighborhood.

"It seemed like months ago they started mapping the streets in East Dallas," she said.

Concerns grow as incidents increase

She said at first she didn't notice any issues, but now that's changed.

"I have seen about five incidents that have concerned me," she said.

She says she watched a Waymo fail to pull over for a firetruck, then keep driving at school-zone speeds, around 20 miles per hour, even though the school zone wasn't active.

She worries mistakes like that could have serious consequences.

"There's no do-overs if somebody gets badly hurt or worse," she said.

Videos online show similar issues

On social media, other Dallas residents say they feel the same way.

One man shared a video appearing to show a Waymo running a red light at a Dallas intersection.

This week, Waymo also announced a voluntary recall after a software issue reportedly allowed some vehicles to drive into standing water.

In a statement, the company tells CBS News Texas it has made changes "including refining our extreme weather operations during periods of intense rain, limiting access to areas where flash flooding might occur."

Debate continues over readiness

"So the next day the experiment starts all over again - and are they road ready?" Bell-Walton said.

Still, supporters of Waymo argue that the technology is improving every day and that these vehicles make fewer mistakes than human drivers.

"I feel safe," one passenger told CBS News Texas.

Waymo has repeatedly said safety remains its top priority.