Waymo incidents worry Dallas residents As Waymo expands across Dallas, some residents say viral videos and firsthand experiences are raising new safety concerns. East Dallas neighbor Carol Bell‑Walton says she’s seen about five troubling incidents, including a Waymo that didn’t pull over for a fire truck and another that continued driving around 20 mph in a non‑active school zone. Her concerns echo videos circulating online that appear to show additional traffic violations by the autonomous vehicles.