How to watch Addison's Kaboom Town! Independence Day celebration

Addison's Kaboom Town! is one of the biggest Independence Day celebrations around, ranked among the top three shows in the country.

CBS News Texas will be at Kaboom Town! for the celebration, streaming live all of the excitement.

How to watch Kaboom Town!:

What: Addison's Fourth of July Kaboom Town! fireworks show

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, and on the CBS News Texas YouTube channel.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change

Tens of thousands of people pack the town on Thursday for the signature airshow and a fireworks show. which takes all year to plan.

"They spend two weeks setting up," said Faith Alford, with the Town of Addison communications. "They have to bring in seven semi-trailers. It's a huge arrangement. Then we have a 30-minute show that's planned. They have a special track list they design. That track list coincides with the fireworks as they are popping and lighting up the sky. It's a labor of love for sure."

The high-flying airshow kicks off around 7:30 p.m. with pilots pulling off aerobatic stunts in the sky. Then come fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

While the sky will be full of action, on the ground, there's plenty to explore.

There are food vendors, live music, and a few new additions this year, like a silent disco party.

Tucked between the food and entertainment, there are young entrepreneurs hoping to make a big impression with the Elf Market, where kids run the show, selling their handmade products.