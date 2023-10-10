Warm week continues, cooler temps are on the way!

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking more warm weather in your First Alert Forecast this week, but cooler weather is just around the corner.

As we move through this Tuesday, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. We'll see increasing clouds today due to some tropical moisture to our south.

Most areas will be dry today, but a couple of stray showers are possible well south of I-20 later tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday. Again, a few stray showers are possible south of I-20 Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

By Thursday, highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will slide through the area on Friday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the low 80s. As the front passes through, our winds will pick up from the northwest, ushering in cooler weather just in time for the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s on Saturday under sunny skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

On Sunday, highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

Our next chance of measurable rain arrives by the middle of next week.