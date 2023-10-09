Warm weather returns, another cool weekend is ahead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking warm weather for much of your week, but cooler weather arrives again just in time for your weekend.

As we move through this Monday, high temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to near 90. We'll see plenty of sunshine.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see increasing clouds through the day courtesy of a disturbance to our south. A stray shower is possible late Tuesday night, mainly well south of I-20, but most areas will be dry.

We'll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible south of I-20. The rain chance is around 10%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Highs on Thursday will be around 90 by afternoon.

By Friday, a cold front slides into the area, giving way to cooler weather for your weekend.

Highs will be in the low 80s on Friday, then into the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this weekend.