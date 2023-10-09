Watch CBS News
Local News

Warm weather returns, another cool weekend is ahead

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

Warm weather returns for your work week
Warm weather returns for your work week 01:18

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking warm weather for much of your week, but cooler weather arrives again just in time for your weekend.

wx 10.9
CBS News Texas
wx 10.9
CBS News Texas

As we move through this Monday, high temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to near 90. We'll see plenty of sunshine.

wx 10.9
CBS News Texas

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see increasing clouds through the day courtesy of a disturbance to our south. A stray shower is possible late Tuesday night, mainly well south of I-20, but most areas will be dry.

wx 10.9
CBS News Texas

We'll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible south of I-20. The rain chance is around 10%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Highs on Thursday will be around 90 by afternoon.

By Friday, a cold front slides into the area, giving way to cooler weather for your weekend.

Highs will be in the low 80s on Friday, then into the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this weekend.

wx 10.9
CBS News Texas

First published on October 9, 2023 / 7:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.