Warm, breezy Father's Day in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — It's another sunny day with highs in the mid-90s. It will feel about 2-3 degrees warmer than the air temperature, but luckily winds are a bit breezier for Sunday.

We are still watching the southwestern Gulf for potential development over the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 60% chance of organizing due to favorable conditions including very warm Gulf waters. A tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Alberto is possible.

Get ready for increased humidity to the start the work week, it will feel like the triple digits in the afternoons as tropical moisture moves north. Models are split on whether the rain associated with the tropical disturbance will make it as far north as DFW. This will also have an impact on our temperatures. If we end up with more rain and clouds, then Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit cooler. However, if the rain stays further south and we get more sunshine, our temperatures will be warmer midweek.

The heaviest rain will be along the coast and into Central Texas where 4"+ are possible. Flooding and flash flooding are concerns where we see the highest totals, including south into Mexico.

Enjoy our beautiful Sunday and keep the umbrellas nearby just in case, as you are celebrating Juneteenth. Friday into next weekend the sunshine and toasty temperatures return.