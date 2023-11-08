Warm and breezy Wednesday coming your way

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking big weather changes on the way to North Texas!

First, as we move through this Wednesday, expect another warm, breezy day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies as a cold front moves in. There is a slight chance of a shower late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

The cold front will slide through the area Thursday, giving way to widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms. While the threat for severe weather remains low for Thursday, a strong storm or two could develop.

Watch out for pockets of heavy rain, which could produce some localized flooding. The rain chance on Thursday is 80%.

Otherwise, we'll see cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Thursday morning. By afternoon, our temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s! Our winds will also be breezy from the north, gusting to 30 mph.

On Friday, some lingering showers are possible, especially during the morning. Highs will be in the low 60s.

This weekend, we'll feel the cool weather!

On Veterans Day this Saturday, highs will reach the lower 60s under partly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible late in the day southeast. Most of North Texas will be dry.

Then, on Sunday, highs will reach the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week, a few more showers will push into the area. Highs will be in the 60s.