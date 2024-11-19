Man shot by McKinney police following crash, wanted in Colorado for weapons charges

MCKINNEY — A 21-year-old man from Colorado was shot and injured after fleeing from a crash and brandishing a gun at McKinney police officers Tuesday night, authorities said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Amscott Street, where witnesses reported the driver of a white Cadillac was waving a gun in the air after getting out of the car.

The suspect, later identified as Malik Riley, 21 years old, of Colorado, initially left the area but returned to retrieve things from the Cadillac, the report states. When officers arrived, he ignored their commands and fled on foot towards the 600 block of East Graham Street.

While in pursuit of Riley, an officer deployed a Taser, which was ineffective. Riley then "displayed a handgun and turned toward the officers," according to the report.

McKinney police said that one officer fired their gun, striking Riley in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

A records check revealed that Riley was wanted out of Colorado for weapons-related charges with a full extradition warrant for his arrest.

Following standard McKinney Police Department protocol, the Texas Rangers will lead the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.