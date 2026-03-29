Wakeland girls' soccer team honors teammate killed in Frisco sledding incident with 5th state title run

The Frisco Wakeland girls soccer team is channeling grief into purpose this season, honoring their teammate after her tragic death while making a powerful run at another state title.

The Wakeland girls' soccer team is elite. They are a four-time state champion and finished the 2026 season a perfect 21-0.

Ask Frisco Wakeland girls' soccer coach Jimmie Lankford the secret to his success, and the answer may surprise you.

"The goofier they get, the more they giggle; it seems like the better they play," Lankford said. "That's just how they focus. They're a very good-natured, fun group."

It's a bond built over the years.

"Most of us have gone to elementary school together," Frisco Wakeland forward Audrey Gilbert said. "We've all been best friends since. I feel like it's all gotten stronger as we got into high school… and then we got this program. We're together every day, all day, and it's just that good."

But for a team so used to winning, it was a loss off the field that stopped them in their tracks.

Wakeland sophomore and Wolverines standout Elizabeth Angle died when her sled hit a tree. She was only 16.

"It's just hard, especially with such a team sport… we're all together," Frisco Wakeland defender Sofia Rodriguez said. "During preseason, we all do team bonding during the period. It's just hard because everyone knows each other."

Elizabeth Angle Angle family

"Every moment was fun for her," Lankford said. "She didn't worry about the future as much as she was just wanting to enjoy life. I think that's important to know: enjoy life in the moment because you never know when that moment is over."

"You knew who she was out of everyone," Gilbert said. "The light and happiness she brought every day, motivating others and being the friend that you want to be around."

In the face of unspeakable tragedy, it is the beautiful game that has brought the girls solace.

Lizzie Angle's light now guiding them every time they set foot on the pitch.

"It's just really hard to go through and have the surrounding people to be people who care about you and who have experienced with you… people who love you and care about you is just a really big part," Frisco Wakeland forward Dylan Pistorius said.

From day one, the Wolverines' goal was to win their 5th state title, but now, they're not just playing for the trophy: they're playing for Lizzie.

"I think it means a lot more, especially because we're playing for something way bigger than ourselves," Rodriguez said.

"I just feel like with all the ups and downs we've been through, it would just mean so much more to win, and we just really hope we can do it," Gilbert said.

"We want to have the emotion, we want to remember her," Lankford said. "She was a fun-loving spirit; she was very energetic. We want to exemplify that on the field. I think that's really been our focus: play for her and do the things that she would want us to do. Make her proud of the way we play."