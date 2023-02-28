Violent crimes decreased in Fort Worth last year, report says

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Violent crime totals fell in Fort Worth last year according to a report delivered to city council members Tuesday.

The 4,344 crimes, including murders, shootings, robberies and aggravated assaults, were down more than 600 from 2021, a reduction of more than 13%.

Police also said they seized 518 guns, finding them in about 15% of the calls related to their violent crime initiative.

Police launched the #FortWorthSafe initiative in April 2022 with a goal of reducing crime by 10% and improving conditions in some of the most impacted neighborhoods.

Executive Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge told the city council that the city's extensive network of cameras, utilized by the Real Time Crime Center, were initially key in slowing down the crime rate.

"They're able to see things from a distance," he said. "They're able to surgically remove bad actors from the situation without trying to arrest everybody that's standing there."

Officers were also told to aggressively pursue warrants for suspects in aggravated assault family violence cases, which he said may account in part for a nearly 30% drop in those crimes last year.

Slowing crime also became more than just a police department effort under the program, involving outside consultants from TCU and United Way, along with assistance from city departments like parks, public works and even libraries.

A pilot program is underway now in the Alta Mesa and McCart area on the city's south side, to see if targeting neighborhood improvements will in turn impact crime rates. Fixing streetlights, and cleaning parks, have become part of the larger goal of slowing crime.

Police have also extended an invitation to partner agencies, like the Boys and Girls Club and school districts, for programming in high violent crime areas that may enhance efforts.