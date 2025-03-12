Video shows North Texas teachers allegedly abusing autistic student; investigation underway

Two Millsap Independent School District administrators are on leave, along with elementary special education teachers who are no longer working after a video surfaced showing one of the teachers allegedly slapping an autistic student.

The video shows 10-year-old Alex Cornelius, who is autistic and non-verbal, appearing to be slapped by his special education teacher. He then walks over to the other assistant teacher in the room, who tells at him, appears to hit him multiple times with an object and then throws the object at him.

"It was heartbreaking. I was outraged. I was furious. I honestly couldn't process it," said his mother, Carissa Cornelius.

"We assume that the school is doing the job that they're supposed to be doing as well. And they failed us miserably," Mark Allen, Alex's grandfather, said.

The video was recorded by a former assistant teacher in the class on Feb.18. Cornelius said she didn't know about the incident until March 10.

"It took 21 days for me to find out what had finally happened to him," Cornelius said. "They have a duty under state law to report to the parents as soon as feasible."

Millsap ISD said the two teachers shown in the video are no longer employed with the district. In a statement, the district said:

The District is aware of allegations regarding teacher misconduct in a special education classroom at Millsap Elementary School. The educators involved were immediately placed on administrative leave, they never returned to the classroom, and they are no longer employed by the District. The District reported the incident to local law enforcement, Child Protective Services (CPS), and the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC). To ensure a thorough, prompt, and unbiased investigation was conducted, the District utilized an outside investigator to investigate the allegations.

The district said they used an outside investigator to investigate the allegations, which led to both the school's principal and assistant principal being put on administrative leave. Millsap ISD continued:

The District will continue to cooperate with and support the investigations being conducted by local law enforcement, CPS, and SBEC. In addition, we are committed to keeping parents informed while respecting the various investigations and adhering to the legal rights of the educator's involved. The District's efforts are ongoing. We are committed to the students we serve, helping those students achieve their dreams, and the mission of the District to inspire, develop, and educate every student in a safe environment.

Attorney Wesley Gould specializes in criminal neglect of people with special needs. He said schools have a legal obligation to report any neglect of a child within 48 hours maximum to the Texas Education Agency. He said these types of incidents are more common than you think and could lead to criminal charges.

"It really highlights an endemic issue that we have in the state because of the lack of funding and lack of education and training," Gould said. "This is a felony, and you could face up to 10 years in jail along with a hefty civil penalty as well."

In the meantime, Cornelius said her son is now afraid to go to school.

"He wanted to go school all the time. He loved it, absolutely loved it, and they took that from him," said Cornelius. "I don't think I'm ever going to be able to send him back because he's terrified."

The family said they are now seeking legal action in hopes of helping raise awareness and demands the district give them more answers

"I want to make sure that no parent and no child ever has to go through what we're going through, special education or not. I'm here to fight and I'm not backing down," Cornelius said.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating but cannot comment on the case due to it involving a minor.