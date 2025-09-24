Witness captures video of moment gunfire erupts at Dallas ICE facility: "My legs started shaking"

A witness said she felt traumatized after experiencing a deadly predawn shooting on a Dallas immigration office Wednesday, where one person was killed and two others were critically wounded, according to authorities.

Denises Robleto was at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, located just southwest of Dallas Love Field Airport, to bring her mother to an early morning appointment and captured those moments on her phone.

About 8 seconds into the video, a woman in the back seat of the car can be heard saying in Spanish that the shots are close, then you hear them.

Robleto, 38, said she was waiting outside in her car when the gunfire broke out.

"In those moments, I didn't think of my kids," she said. "I thought of my mom, who was inside, and I didn't know where the shots were coming from."

All three of the victims shot in the incident were detainees of the facility, federal authorities said. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Witness recounts panic during shooting at Dallas ICE facility

"So many things that run through your mind," Robleto said. "My legs started shaking. My hands."

Robleto said even though she was beginning to panic, she had enough awareness to know the gunfire was coming from an area directly next to where she was parked.

She said what she didn't know at first was whether the shots were aimed at the federal building or if ICE agents were doing the shooting.

Investigators said the shooter had perched himself on either the roof or an external fire escape outside of a nearby building.

Robleto said her car, where the video was shot from, is now part of the crime scene, and she hasn't been able to access it, but was happy to be reunited with her mother.