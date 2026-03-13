Jury finds defendants guilty of terrorism-related charges in attack on Prairieland ICE detention center

Eight defendants were found guilty Friday of providing material support to terrorists for their roles in the alleged antifa attack on the Prairieland ICE detention center in 2025, marking one of the most sweeping terrorism-related convictions in the case to date.

The verdicts come as nine defendants stood accused in the alleged July 4, 2025, plot targeting the Prairieland ICE detention center in Alvarado, following weeks of testimony from investigators, law enforcement, and cooperating witnesses.

Prosecutors said that the group launched a premeditated terror attack on the Prairieland detention center inspired by antifa ideology, by setting off fireworks, vandalizing property, and shooting at police officers who responded. One officer was struck in the neck with a bullet and survived.

Last September, the Trump administration designated antifa as a domestic terror group. Critics of the move argued that antifa, short for anti-fascist, is an ideology, not an actual group with an organized leadership structure and membership. Subscribing to a specific ideology, they say, is not a crime.

The first charges in the Prairieland case were filed weeks after the terror designation.

The nine defendants face a total of 65 charges that include attempted murder, aiding terrorists and weapons charges. Those supporting the defendants have called those charges outrageous, saying the defendants were there protesting ICE and that the government has gone overboard to send a message.

Verdicts of nine defendants

Autumn Hill (formerly known as Cameron Arnold), Zachary Evetts, Benjamin Song, Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris (formerly known as Bradford Morris), Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto, and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada were charged with multiple offenses for their roles related to the Prairieland attack.

Here are the verdicts in the Prairieland case:

Count 1 - Riot

Autumn Hill (formerly Cameron Arnold) - guilty

Zachary Evetts - guilty

Benjamin Song - guilty

Savanna Batten - guilty

Meagan Morris (formerly Bradford Morris) - guilty

Maricela Rueda - guilty

Elizabeth Soto - guilty

Ines Soto - guilty

Count 2 - Providing material support to terrorists

Autumn Hill - guilty

Zachary Evetts - guilty

Benjamin Song - guilty

Savanna Batten - guilty

Meagan Morris - guilty

Maricela Rueda - guilty

Elizabeth Soto - guilty

Ines Soto - guilty

Court 3 - Explosive conspiracy

Autumn Hill - guilty

Zachary Evetts - guilty

Benjamin Song - guilty

Savanna Batten - guilty

Meagan Morris - guilty

Maricela Rueda - guilty

Elizabeth Soto - guilty

Ines Soto - guilty

Count 4 - Use and carry explosives

Autumn Hill - guilty

Zachary Evetts - guilty

Benjamin Song - guilty

Savanna Batten - guilty

Meagan Morris - guilty

Maricela Rueda - guilty

Elizabeth Soto - guilty

Ines Soto - guilty

Count 5 - Attempted murder of an officer

Benjamin Song - not guilty

Autumn Hill - not guilty

Zachary Evetts - not guilty

Meagan Morris - not guilty

Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 6 - Attempted murder of an officer

Benjamin Song - not guilty

Autumn Hill - not guilty

Zachary Evetts - not guilty

Meagan Morris - not guilty

Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 7 - Attempted murder of an officer

Benjamin Song - guilty

Autumn Hill - not guilty

Zachary Evetts - not guilty

Meagan Morris - not guilty

Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 8 - Discharging a firearm during a violent crime (three counts)

Benjamin Song - guilty

Autumn Hill - not guilty

Zachary Evetts - not guilty

Meagan Morris - not guilty

Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 9 - Discharging a firearm

Benjamin Song - guilty

Autumn Hill - not guilty

Zachary Evetts - not guilty

Meagan Morris - not guilty

Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 10 - Discharging a firearm

Benjamin Song - guilty

Autumn Hill - not guilty

Zachary Evetts - not guilty

Meagan Morris - not guilty

Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 11 - Corruptly concealing a document

Daniel Rolando Sanchez‑Estrada - guilty

Count 12 - Conspiracy to conceal documents

Daniel Rolando Sanchez‑Estrada - guilty

Maricela Rueda - guilty

The trial featured testimony from investigators, law enforcement officers, and several cooperating witnesses.

Prosecutors showed surveillance footage of fireworks along the facility's tree line and evidence gathered after police arrived, including weapons, tactical gea,r and vandalized vehicles.

Witnesses described how protesters set off fireworks, spray-painted cars, and fled when officers responded, while one cooperating witness testified that Benjamin Song later admitted to shooting an officer.

Investigators also traced the defendants' phone locations and presented seized items from their homes. Testimony also detailed meetings, group chats, and efforts to help Song evade capture after the shooting.

Defense attorneys challenged the credibility of cooperating witnesses, questioned the use of terms like "tactical," and argued the group had gathered to protest rather than carry out a coordinated attack. None of the defense attorneys chose to present their own cases, feeling that the government did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.