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Jury finds defendants guilty of terrorism-related charges in attack on Prairieland ICE detention center

By Kelsy Mittauer,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
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Doug Myers,
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum,
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
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Eight defendants were found guilty Friday of providing material support to terrorists for their roles in the alleged antifa attack on the Prairieland ICE detention center in 2025, marking one of the most sweeping terrorism-related convictions in the case to date. 

The verdicts come as nine defendants stood accused in the alleged July 4, 2025, plot targeting the Prairieland ICE detention center in Alvarado, following weeks of testimony from investigators, law enforcement, and cooperating witnesses.  

Prosecutors said that the group launched a premeditated terror attack on the Prairieland detention center inspired by antifa ideology, by setting off fireworks, vandalizing property, and shooting at police officers who responded. One officer was struck in the neck with a bullet and survived.

Last September, the Trump administration designated antifa as a domestic terror group. Critics of the move argued that antifa, short for anti-fascist, is an ideology, not an actual group with an organized leadership structure and membership. Subscribing to a specific ideology, they say, is not a crime.

The first charges in the Prairieland case were filed weeks after the terror designation

The nine defendants face a total of 65 charges that include attempted murder, aiding terrorists and weapons charges. Those supporting the defendants have called those charges outrageous, saying the defendants were there protesting ICE and that the government has gone overboard to send a message. 

Verdicts of nine defendants

Autumn Hill (formerly known as Cameron Arnold), Zachary Evetts, Benjamin Song, Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris (formerly known as Bradford Morris), Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto, and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada were charged with multiple offenses for their roles related to the Prairieland attack. 

Here are the verdicts in the Prairieland case:

Count 1 - Riot

  • Autumn Hill (formerly Cameron Arnold) - guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - guilty
  • Benjamin Song - guilty
  • Savanna Batten - guilty
  • Meagan Morris (formerly Bradford Morris) - guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - guilty
  • Elizabeth Soto - guilty
  • Ines Soto - guilty

Count 2 - Providing material support to terrorists

  • Autumn Hill - guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - guilty
  • Benjamin Song - guilty
  • Savanna Batten - guilty
  • Meagan Morris - guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - guilty
  • Elizabeth Soto - guilty 
  • Ines Soto - guilty

Court 3 - Explosive conspiracy

  • Autumn Hill - guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - guilty
  • Benjamin Song - guilty
  • Savanna Batten - guilty
  • Meagan Morris - guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - guilty
  • Elizabeth Soto - guilty
  • Ines Soto - guilty

Count 4 - Use and carry explosives

  • Autumn Hill - guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - guilty
  • Benjamin Song - guilty
  • Savanna Batten - guilty
  • Meagan Morris - guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - guilty
  • Elizabeth Soto - guilty
  • Ines Soto - guilty

Count 5 - Attempted murder of an officer

  • Benjamin Song - not guilty
  • Autumn Hill - not guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - not guilty
  • Meagan Morris - not guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 6 - Attempted murder of an officer

  • Benjamin Song - not guilty
  • Autumn Hill - not guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - not guilty
  • Meagan Morris - not guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 7 - Attempted murder of an officer

  • Benjamin Song - guilty
  • Autumn Hill - not guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - not guilty
  • Meagan Morris - not guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 8 - Discharging a firearm during a violent crime (three counts)

  • Benjamin Song - guilty
  • Autumn Hill - not guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - not guilty
  • Meagan Morris - not guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 9 - Discharging a firearm

  • Benjamin Song - guilty
  • Autumn Hill - not guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - not guilty
  • Meagan Morris - not guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 10 - Discharging a firearm

  • Benjamin Song - guilty
  • Autumn Hill - not guilty
  • Zachary Evetts - not guilty
  • Meagan Morris - not guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - not guilty

Count 11 - Corruptly concealing a document

  • Daniel Rolando Sanchez‑Estrada - guilty

Count 12 - Conspiracy to conceal documents

  • Daniel Rolando Sanchez‑Estrada - guilty
  • Maricela Rueda - guilty

The trial featured testimony from investigators, law enforcement officers, and several cooperating witnesses. 

Prosecutors showed surveillance footage of fireworks along the facility's tree line and evidence gathered after police arrived, including weapons, tactical gea,r and vandalized vehicles. 

Witnesses described how protesters set off fireworks, spray-painted cars, and fled when officers responded, while one cooperating witness testified that Benjamin Song later admitted to shooting an officer. 

Investigators also traced the defendants' phone locations and presented seized items from their homes. Testimony also detailed meetings, group chats, and efforts to help Song evade capture after the shooting.  

Defense attorneys challenged the credibility of cooperating witnesses, questioned the use of terms like "tactical," and argued the group had gathered to protest rather than carry out a coordinated attack. None of the defense attorneys chose to present their own cases, feeling that the government did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

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