Veterans Affairs home care changes in Texas: fewer hours for some veterans, rural caregiver pay to drop in January

Harold Roper spent his life reaching for the sky — first in the Air Force, then working on NASA's Apollo 13 mission. Today, cancer has left him grounded and bedbound. He now relies on the Department of Veterans Affairs' home health aide program for help with basic daily tasks.

But the hours of care Roper once counted on have been cut dramatically: from 58 hours a week to just 13, according to his family, as Veterans Affairs changed how in-home caregiver time in Texas is approved.

Another change is coming in January to the VA's home health aide program: reimbursement rates for rural caregiving in Texas will fall by 43%. The VA says the move will put rural rates in line with the rest of the state, but agencies warn it will make it even harder to serve veterans who live far from cities.

The VA's Home Health Aide program helps more than 15,000 veterans statewide with everyday tasks like bathing and grooming so they can remain in their homes. But internal reports obtained by the CBS News Texas I-Team through public records show spending on the program in Texas fell by nearly $125 million over the past year — a 23% decrease — after the VA revised how hours are evaluated and approved. VA officials say the program was never intended to provide round-the-clock care, only assistance with essential daily activities.

For families like Roper's, the changes have been difficult.

"If you're going to thank them for their service, then take care of them in their most needy times," said Roper's daughter, Garnet Odom, who retired early so she could help fill the void of hours lost.

The rural rate change could make things even harder for some veterans.

Scott Wells, who runs Home Health Purple Heart, said serving rural veterans costs more because of long travel times and a shortage of skilled workers. Under the new rate schedule, rural reimbursement in Texas will be lowered to match urban rates. Wells said the cut will force him to reduce staff, lower pay, and scale back veteran services such as transportation and free legal help for VA benefits.

"We are trying to do the right thing for these guys," Wells said. "A 43% reduction goes to the soul."

Michelle Jeffries, a caregiver in East Texas, said she is often the only person some of her veteran clients see for days. She loves her job but worries about what the rate change will mean.

"Don't get me wrong, I love my job," Jeffries said. "But if it gets to the point where they take so much from me that I can't provide the quality of care they need, I can't do this any longer. I've got to have that money to sustain my own life."

In a statement, the VA said the home health aide program was never intended to provide 24/7 care and encouraged veterans who need more help to contact their VA primary care team or social worker about other programs, including Caregiver Support , Adult Day Health Care, Veteran Directed Care, Medical Foster Home, or Community Nursing Homes.

Veterans and families interviewed by the I-Team say they are not asking for constant care — just enough hours to stay safely in their homes.

"While they are here, we need to love, respect and care for them," Odom said. "If they need to fix their auditing, then do so. But do it so you're not taking the help away when they need it the most."