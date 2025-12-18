VA home care changes in Texas: fewer hours for some vets, rural caregiver pay to drop in January The VA's Home Health Aide program helps more than 15,000 veterans statewide with everyday tasks like bathing and grooming so they can remain in their homes. But internal reports obtained by the CBS News Texas I-Team through public records show spending on the program in Texas fell by nearly $125 million over the past year — a 23% decrease — after the VA revised how hours are evaluated and approved. VA officials say the program was never intended to provide round-the-clock care, only assistance with essential daily activities.