North Texas veterans speak out as VA reduces their in-home care hours

Some veterans in North Texas who rely on federal funding for in-home care are seeing their hours scaled back — a change that, in some cases, has forced them to give up the independence of living at home or left them without the care their families say they need.

The CBS News Texas I-Team first reported in April that many veterans were receiving fewer approved hours through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Homemaker Home Health Aide (H/HHA) Program. Since that report, more veterans and their families have come forward with concerns about reductions in their approved hours.

The program is designed to help veterans live independently by sending aides to assist with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing and housekeeping.

"I'm one of those veterans they cut back. I fell and broke my foot and then my wrist and I ain't have anybody to help me get up and was left home alone and couldn't cook my own food. My health is deteriorating because I haven't had anyone help me take my medicine and stuff. They took mt down from 36 hours (per week) to just 9."

— Tony Webb, Army Veteran, Cedar Hill, TX

"My hours were cut from 36 (per week) to 11 hours. I live alone, I'm on a walker, and I need more hours."

— Tommy Perdue, 81, Vietnam War Veteran, Ben Wheeler, TX

"He is wheelchair bound- house bound. He can't walk. He's had 3 strokes … I put in two appeals. Sent in two-page letters, had video showing that my dad needs 24 hours care. And yet the VA seems to not care."

— Crystal Taylor, daughter and caregiver for Veteran Billy Taylor

VA: Program not meant for 24-hour care

A spokesperson for the VA North Texas Health Care System said all VA has done is ensure that the H/HHA program is being used as designed. The program alone was never meant to provide 24-hour care.

The VA North Texas Health Care System said veterans are encouraged to work with their Primary Care team about other VA programs that could help fill the gaps in care.

"Any Veteran in the Dallas area who experiences reduced hours under the H/HHA program can look into a wide range of home and community-based services that may help them get the care they need. Each of these programs—such as respite care through the Caregiver Support Program, Adult Day Health Care, Veteran Directed Care, Medical Foster Home, and Community Nursing Home—has its own eligibility requirements and criteria."

The VA North Texas Health Care System said it has also offered multiple information sessions in-home care companies who provide Veteran's H/HHA services so they can understand the changes made.

Enrollment up, but fewer receive more than 20 hours

While the number of North Texas veterans enrolled in the H/HHA program has increased in recent years, the percentage receiving more than 20 hours per week of in-home care has dropped significantly. According to VA data analyzed by the I-Team, that figure fell from 37% in June 2024 to 11% in June 2025.

In a statement, the VA said the H/HHA program is "not meant for housekeeping or 24/7 care." However, a video on the VA's website lists housekeeping as one of the services the program can provide — and does not mention any limits on hours.

The VA North Texas Health Care System provided H/HHA services to 7,939 veterans in 2024 and 8,196 as of June 2025.