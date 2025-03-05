Calling them "cowards," police identify 2 suspects in fatal shooting of Fort Worth rapper and 5-year-old daughter

Calling them "cowards" on the run, Forest Hill police have identified two suspects in the fatal shooting of Fort Worth rapper Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter at a car wash earlier this week.

Wanted for capital murder are 24-year-old Adonis Robinson and 21-year-old Jakobie Russell, both of Fort Worth, according to the Forest Hill Police Department.

"Now we've identified the two cowards who took the lives of these innocent people," Fort Worth Police Chief David Hernandez said. "We have public enemy No. 1, Adonis Robinson, who's also a registered sex offender. Public enemy No. 2, Jakobie Russell, who's on the run. They're scared. They're cowards. They're hiding. We asked the public - Please. You know where they're at, let us know."

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the suspects. They encourage anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts to call 911 or Crimestoppers.

A first glimpse of two suspects in the fatal shooting of a Fort Worth rapper and his 5-year-old daughter. Forest Hill Police Department

On Tuesday, Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles joined Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham, Melinda Hamilton, founder of Mothers of Murdered Angels (MOMA); Michael Bell of the Unity in the Community Coalition of Tarrant County; and Rodney McIntosh, program director of VIP Fort Worth, in calling for a unified front in waging a war against gun violence.

"If you have any knowledge of what happened yesterday and you have not said anything, if you were aware that a takedown was going to take place prior to the hit, you are not only part of the problem, you are the problem," Nettles said. "And we need you to stand with us to prevent these actions from happening again."

Monday's double murder was the fourth and fifth reported homicides in Forest Hill this year. There were zero last year, Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham said.

Late last month, a former employee of an auto sales business in Forest Hill was charged with murder following a shooting at the company that resulted in two deaths and one injury.

Days later, a 36-year-old Forest Hill mother was killed by stray bullets in her backyard. Family members said she was by the fire pit when a stray bullet came through the fence and struck her.

"I want to reaffirm to the community that we will hold criminals accountable," Hernandez said. "We're not going to allow them to come in here and think that they can get away with it."

What happened?

Forest Hill police responded to Slappy's Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive just north of I-20 just before 11 a.m. on Monday. One witness told a CBS News Texas photojournalist that they heard 20 to 30 gunshots.

Police originally said the suspects were two Black males wearing blue jeans and gray sweaters. Forest Hill police said the suspects exited a white, four-door Kia and approached the victim's vehicle, which was stationary in a bay at the car wash. The suspects opened fire and fled the area.

Video from CBS News Texas chopper showed dozens of evidence markers on the ground and a heavy police presence around the car wash.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, Forest Hill police said, with the assistance of the Forest Hill Criminal Division, Fort Worth Police Department, Everman Police Department, Kennedale Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.