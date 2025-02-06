Up to $150,000 reward offered for arrest and conviction in Dallas USPS letter carrier robbery

NORTH TEXAS – If you have information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in late January in southeastern Dallas, you could receive a reward of up to $150,000.

A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker looks in the back of a delivery truck while delivering mail in Dallas, on Monday, April 12, 2021. Bloomberg / Getty Images

Postal service officials announced the reward in a news release on Thursday.

The robbery occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, near 2300 Hickman Street, according to the USPS.

Authorities say two Black males, wearing all black clothing and armed with a black semiautomatic firearm, robbed the postal worker and were seen in a gray or silver sedan.

They urge anyone with information to take no action to apprehend the suspects but to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference Case No. 4455527-ROBB.

USPS officials say all information will be "kept strictly confidential."