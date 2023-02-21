Watch CBS News
Local News

Unmarked Dallas police vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by an unmarked police vehicle. 

Police say it happened on Feb. 19 around 3:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Botham Jean Boulevard. 

The officer remained on scene and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 8:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.