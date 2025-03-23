Undocumented North Texas man arrested after firing multiple shots during hallucination-fueled incident

An undocumented immigrant has been arrested in Ellis County after firing multiple rounds at his family's home during a hallucination-fueled incident early Sunday morning, authorities said.

At about 2:40 a.m., officers with the Ferris Department of Public Safety and the Ellis County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call by a man who claimed people were trying to kill him and his family had been murdered.

When officers arrived at the home in the 800 block of East 8th Street in Ferris, they found the caller himself, later identified as 47-year-old Homero Salinas.

Ferris Department of Public Safety said Salinas had fired about 30 rounds, including multiple shots into the front of the home where his family lived while he was "under the influence of alcohol and cocaine."

The press release said, Salinas was "experiencing hallucinations and acted on the delusional belief that he was under attack and that his family had been killed."

Salinas' family, who were unaware that Salinas was the one who made the 911 and was firing shots at their home, was found unharmed and hiding on the floor, authorities said.

After firing the shots, authorities said Salinas was later found walking down the street, claiming he was wearing a bullet-proof vest. But he was not wearing a vest.

Three agencies made contact with Salinas, including public safety, the sheriff's office and the Wilmer Police Department. Salinas was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured in the incident, and officials said multiple firearms and ammunition were recovered from Salinas' home.

After being processed, Ferris Public Safety said it was confirmed that Salinas was a citizen of Mexico and was an undocumented immigrant in the U.S.

Officials said it was later revealed that Salinas had previously been hand by the Department of Homeland Security and ICE in 2013 – where a detainer was placed on him.

"We are a nation of laws. When someone who has already had a detainer placed by ICE is able to remain in the county, acquire firearms, and walk freely into a neighborhood with a gun, that's a failure of enforcement," Deputy City Manager for Public Safety John DeLeon said. "It has everything to do with protecting people."