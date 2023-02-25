Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas hosts auto rally, protesting Russia-Ukraine war

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Over the past year, the local Ukrainian community has hosted multiple events to protest the Russia-Ukraine war and raise money for those affected.

Friday night, the Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas hosted a multi-city auto rally.

"We're excited Ukrainians showing the entire world the resiliency," Alina Durham said. "They're fighters and Ukraine is going to win."

It's been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and one year since Viktoria Malysheva's entire life was uprooted.

"We escaped from Ukraine the day the war started and spent eight months in Poland and now we're here for four months," she said. "Almost everyone, except my husband and son, are there. My father and brother are ambulance drivers in the front lines. They deal with war crimes almost on a daily basis and I know a lot of stories from them."

She's said she thinks about going home every day.

"Every day I regret I'm not there.. but still, I try to help from this place," she said.

She's started sharing her family's personal experience with North Texans to raise awareness.

"About how war on the front lines looks like," she said. "I want to believe that China will not support Russians with weapons and supplies for soldiers, but I don't know what to believe or expect from them."

On the one-year mark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke about the importance of its allies maintaining their support.

"We see President Biden just recently was in Kyiv personally supporting Ukraine in this war," Artem Bondar said.

He said the rally so a way to visibly thank the U.S. for all it's done to aid Ukraine.

More events are taking place this weekend including a protest at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.