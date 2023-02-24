How to support Ukraine in North Texas this weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Today marks one year since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war; Europe's largest conflict since World War II. There are several North Texas events in support of the Ukrainian people scheduled for this weekend.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the Ukrainian Club of Dallas is hosting an auto rally. It starts in the parking lot of 1144 N Plano Rd. in Richardson. Supporters are asked to gather at 3:30 p.m. and the drive will begin at 4 p.m. Cars will head down U.S. Highway 75, through downtown Dallas and onto I-35 and State Highway 183 into Grapevine. The group will travel back toward Richardson by Interstate 635. The rally ends at 6 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to carry flags, posters, banners and Ukrainian symbols. Organizers also encouraged supports to write anti-war slogans on their car windows.

Rules:

– Drivers aren't allowed to stop on roadsides or block roads

– Banner sizes can't exceed the size of a car by 6 inches on the sides and 8 inches on the front and back

– Emergency blinkers should remain on

– Maintain the same speed, safe distance and minimize traffic disruptions

After the rally, participants are welcome to a community gathering with a Ukrainian dinner at Gourmet Room. The Veselka Ukrainian Singers of Dallas will perform at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, a gathering in support of Ukraine and protest against aggression is scheduled for 1 p.m. Participants will meet on the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth.

Anyone is welcome to join.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, St. Sophia Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in The Colony will hold a prayer service and rally.

The service starts at 3 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. rally at the nearest intersection of FM 423 and North Colony Blvd.