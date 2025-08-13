3 people killed, including two children, in Dallas crash Wednesday morning, police say

Two children were among three people killed Wednesday morning in a car crash in Dallas, authorities said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the crash around 8 a.m. on East Clarendon Drive and North Street, less than one mile from the Dallas Zoo.

Video of the scene from CBS News Texas Chopper showed a white Toyota SUV severely damaged with numerous airbags deployed. The other vehicle that appeared to be involved was a heavy duty pickup truck.

Responding paramedics took four children and two adults to the hospital. Dallas police said "one adult, one juvenile and one child" died. They did not specify the conditions of the other victims.

Dallas police have not yet identified anyone involved, or said what led up to the crash.