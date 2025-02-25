Clear skies, warm temperatures settle into North Texas on Tuesday

Tuesday morning commute looking foggy for some North Texans

Tuesday morning started out foggy across North Texas followed by beautiful, clear skies.

Any fog dissipated by the late morning hours, leaving a gorgeous spring-like day in place. High temperatures will warm into the mid-70s today under sunny skies. Some western spots of North Texas could see temperatures warm into the 80s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be another mild day across North Texas but there will be more cloud cover ahead of a cold front that moves through North Texas during the late afternoon hours on Wednesday. Low-end rain chances are in the forecast overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Meteorological winter ends Friday and meteorological spring starts on Saturday. It will bring some spring showers in the forecast to round out the weekend.

A low-pressure system will move over North Texas on Sunday and could bring widespread rain through the evening hours.

The mild temperatures stick around as heading into next week before the next cool-down behind the low-pressure system.

