TSA workers near breaking point as shutdown drags on, raising concerns for North Texas travelers

Transportation Security Administration officers are nearing a breaking point as a weeks-long partial government shutdown stretches on, threatening airport operations in North Texas and leaving workers without pay, union leaders say.

Chris Jones, executive vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said the strain is growing as employees continue working without regular paychecks. One TSA officer, identified as Brown, said his last full paycheck came more than a month ago.

"The last time I got a paycheck was one week's worth, was five weeks ago," Brown said, adding that deductions for benefits were still taken out.

The shutdown, which began Feb. 14 amid a standoff between Democrats and Republicans, is already affecting both workers and travelers.

At airports across North Texas, staffing shortages are beginning to impact security operations, raising concerns about longer lines and potential checkpoint closures.

TSA staffing shortages raise concerns about airport delays in North Texas

Brown said many officers are struggling to pay rent and cover basic expenses, with some calling out of work and others leaving their jobs entirely. Without a deal by the end of the week, he warned conditions could worsen significantly.

"I've heard it referred to by certain individuals in my organization — every level — as 'Black Friday,'" Brown said, describing a potential tipping point if another paycheck is missed.

Lawmakers appear to be inching closer to a deal, but even if an agreement is reached soon, Brown said it would be too late to prevent another missed paycheck this weekend.

"We hope that it's worked out in the next day or so," he said. "It's already too late for us to get paid by Friday or Saturday … but if they pass something tomorrow or the next day, we could probably be made whole by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week."

In the meantime, the union is stepping in to help workers get by. The AFGE is coordinating the delivery of two truckloads of food on Friday to support TSA employees as they wait for a resolution.

If staffing levels continue to drop, Brown warned, multiple security checkpoints could close, a move that would likely lead to significant delays for travelers heading through North Texas airports.