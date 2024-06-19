Tropical storm sends clouds, small chance of rain to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Clouds and an east wind kept temperatures in check Wednesday and ended our 7-day run of 90° days.

A rain band from Alberto reached North Texas by Wednesday afternoon. The rain has stayed out of the metroplex but as of late afternoon, light rain did get into Ellis County and south.

Alberto is still packing winds around 40 mph. What is remarkable about this storm is its size. Tropical force winds (39mph+) extended out over 400 miles from the storm.

Alberto comes onshore in the middle of the night in Mexico and quickly weakens. Flooding is likely in Mexico with this storm.

There is a small chance of rain Thursday with all this rich, tropical moisture in place.

Summer officially starts on Thursday! So does the summer heat.

We expect heat advisories by next week as the temperatures continue to climb.

High pressure builds overhead across the weekend. That heat dome shifts west of us by early next week, putting North Texas under a northwest flow aloft. This setup can bring overnight or early morning storms.

We are forecasting our first 100° day of the year on Tuesday. The heat looks to stick around for a while. We are hoping to add in some rain chances by the middle of next week.