Tropical storm sends clouds, small chance of rain to North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Clouds and an east wind kept temperatures in check Wednesday and ended our 7-day run of 90° days.

A rain band from Alberto reached North Texas by Wednesday afternoon. The rain has stayed out of the metroplex but as of late afternoon, light rain did get into Ellis County and south.

Alberto is still packing winds around 40 mph. What is remarkable about this storm is its size. Tropical force winds (39mph+) extended out over 400 miles from the storm.

Alberto comes onshore in the middle of the night in Mexico and quickly weakens. Flooding is likely in Mexico with this storm.

There is a small chance of rain Thursday with all this rich, tropical moisture in place. 

Summer officially starts on Thursday! So does the summer heat.  

We expect heat advisories by next week as the temperatures continue to climb.

High pressure builds overhead across the weekend. That heat dome shifts west of us by early next week, putting North Texas under a northwest flow aloft. This setup can bring overnight or early morning storms.

We are forecasting our first 100° day of the year on Tuesday. The heat looks to stick around for a while. We are hoping to add in some rain chances by the middle of next week.  

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 6:10 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

