Trevor McEuen convicted of capital murder in Kaufman County shooting

KAUFMAN, Texas — A Kaufman County jury has found Trevor McEuen guilty of capital murder in the 2023 shooting death of his neighbor, Aaron Martinez — a case that drew national attention after McEuen fled on the eve of his trial.

McEuen was arrested in May 2023 and released on a $1 million bond. On May 5, 2025 — the day his trial was scheduled to begin — he allegedly removed his ankle monitor and disappeared. Authorities captured him nearly a month later, hiding beneath his grandmother's home.

Trial featured emotional testimony

The trial began Oct. 20 with jury selection. The panel included eight women, four men and two male alternates. In a rare move, prosecutors skipped opening statements and immediately called witnesses, starting with Martinez's wife, who tearfully identified her husband's body. A Forney police investigator later presented video evidence of McEuen admitting to the shooting.

Self-defense claim and denial of bias

McEuen testified in his own defense, claiming he acted in self-defense and feared for his life. He denied any racial motivation and described videos he had taken of Martinez's property, citing frequent gunfire in the area. He acknowledged, however, that he never filed any police reports.

Family called for hate crime charges

Martinez's family has long believed the killing was racially motivated and urged prosecutors to pursue hate crime charges. They also expressed frustration that McEuen was granted bond.