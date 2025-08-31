Crews respond to train derailment in Fort Worth; residents asked to shelter in place

Residents have been asked to shelter in place as crews work to clear a train derailment in Fort Worth, authorities confirmed Sunday afternoon.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the incident happened near the 5000 block of Vickery.

Officials said nine cars are involved, and at least three are leaking carbon dioxide. Due to the leak, crews have asked residents in the area to shelter in place as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.