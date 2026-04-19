Dallas police officer shoots suspect who allegedly punched him during traffic stop, department says The Dallas Police Department said a traffic stop that unfolded early Sunday morning escalated into an officer-involved shooting with a passenger who allegedly assaulted the officer, and that police are looking for the driver who reportedly sped off from the scene. On X, the department shared an initial alert around 3:45 a.m., saying it happened along Mockingbird Lane near Preston Road and the Dallas Country Club. Dallas Police said an officer was handling a traffic stop and an altercation with the suspect preceded the shooting. Both the officer and suspect were identified as men.