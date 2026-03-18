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Tow truck driver killed on I‑20 in Dallas; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
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Doug Myers

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A tow truck driver was struck and killed on westbound Interstate 20 at Spur 408 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The driver who allegedly hit him was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, authorities said. 

Information about the suspect wasn't immediately released.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m., when a pedestrian was hit, and the right lane was blocked during the investigation. Officials later confirmed the pedestrian had died.

In an evening update, the sheriff's office said the victim was a tow truck driver.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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