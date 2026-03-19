Driver identified, charged with intoxication manslaughter after tow truck driver killed on I‑20 in Dallas, deputies say

Authorities have identified the driver accused of fatally striking a tow truck driver assisting a motorist on the shoulder of Interstate 20 on Wednesday afternoon near Spur 408 and Mountain Creek Parkway.

Selvin Omar Amador Morazan was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second‑degree felony, after the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, deputies responded to the crash at 3:43 p.m. after a witness at a nearby gas station reported that a man had just been hit by a vehicle.

Tow truck driver found critically injured

When deputies arrived, they found the 67‑year‑old tow truck driver unconscious but breathing on the right shoulder with severe head injuries. He had been helping a 59‑year‑old man change a flat tire on the shoulder, the affidavit said.

Moreno told deputies the tow truck driver was standing on the left side of his tow truck — still fully on the shoulder — when a silver SUV swerved onto the shoulder and struck both him and the truck, according to the affidavit.

The tow truck driver was taken to Methodist Central Hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Driver says he was looking down

Deputies identified the suspect as Amador Morazan, who told investigators he had looked down after receiving a call from his wife and realized he had hit something when he looked back up. He said he was on his way to work at a Chicken Express in Grand Prairie, the affidavit said.

Deputies noted Amador Morazan had red, glossy eyes and detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the back of the squad car. He admitted to drinking one 12‑ounce Michelada around 12:20 p.m. He had no prior DWI arrests, according to the sheriff's office.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.